Traffic along Tribhuvan Highway obstructed due to snow has been resumed following clearance of snow. A team of 10 employees from the Road Division Office, Hetauda removed the snow, said the Road Department.

The road was blocked since today morning due to snow that blanketed the road at Simbhanjyang in Makawanpur district, stranding passengers and vehicles midway.

However, Ganesh Khatri of the Road Department urged for adoption of caution as the road is risky due to frost and snow around despite road clearance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal