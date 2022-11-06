General

With the clearance of obstruction of the Chovar substation at Kirtipur Municipality-6, construction of 132 KV substation has been ensured. It will now help ease the power supply system in the Kathmandu Valley.

The local residents agreed to clear the obstruction on the construction of Chovar substation at Bhutkhel, the land owned by Himal Cement Company. The local residents had been obstructing the construction of the substation in the site, stating that the plot of 12 ropani 12 ana land was being used as a playground for long.

The Council of Ministers had decided to lease the land to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) some two years ago for the purpose of substation construction.

A meeting of Mayor of Kirtipur Municipality Raj Kumar Nakarmi, Deputy Mayor Shuva Laxmi Shakya, NEA Executive Director Kul Man Ghising and other stakeholders decided to advance the construction of substation in the site. As agreed in the meeting, the NEA would address the concerns of the local residents and allocate needed budget accordingly.

Likewise, some two kilometres of the transmission line would be underground from the entrance of Chovar dry port since the 11 KV line and electric poles could pose risk to the community people.

After the agreement, the NEA would advance the construction of the substation at the earliest possible time.

NEA Chief Ghising said construction would begin soon as the contract for the construction was already awarded and the substation is very important to ensure quality and reliable power supply in the Kathmandu Valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal