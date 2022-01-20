General

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu is going to implement the odd and even system for vehicles from tomorrow night as the infection with the new variant of COVID-19, including Omicron, is intensifying.

Acting Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, Suprabha Khanal Dhungel, shared that an order has been issued to operate public and private vehicles (including two-wheelers) with odd registration number on odd days and even registration number on even days in Kathmandu Valley.

The order also stipulates that public transport should not have more passengers than the seat capacity, that all passengers should be required to wear masks, and that sanitizers should be provided at the door of the vehicle and inside the vehicle. Similarly, it is mentioned in the order that the head of the office will make proper management of the service flow in all the public and government bodies in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal