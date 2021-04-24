General

The District Administration Office, Makwanpur has enforced an odd-even system for vehicles plying in the capital of Bagmati province. The rule will come into effect from Sunday and apply in Hetauda Sub-metropolis.

Accordingly, all vehicles including public and private will have to abide the odd and even system based on the registration number plates and the corresponding date. This has been enforced in order to prevent and combat the increasing rate of corona virus infection, said Chief District Officer Bharat Mani Pandey.

The DAO has also shut down the touristic parks and picnic spots of Makwanpur with effect from Sunday. Likewise, those not wearing a mask in public are penalized as per the Infectious Disease (prevention) Act, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Nepal Police has been organizing a public awareness programme against COVID-19 in Hetauda. Police personnel have to mobilized to ensure that people are following the health protocol including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, according to District Police spokesperson Jayaswar Rimal. Beauty parlor and barber shops have been asked to use PPE sets and mask and sanitizer, and give service to only one person at a time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal