Office of the Chief Returning Officer has been set up here for the November 20 election to the House of Representatives, and Provincial Assembly.

Assistant Chief at District Election Office, Abinand Chaulagain, informed that the office of the Chief Returning Officer was established at District Court, Jumla. It is located at Chandannath Municipality.

There is only one constituency in Jumla where voters’ population stands at 68,828. Among them, 33,504 are women voters, Chaulagain added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal