The office of Nisdi Rural Municipality here has been sealed off after the people's representatives and employees tested positive for coronavirus.

All services except the essential ones have been closed for a week. The rural municipality chair, chief administrative officer and other employees are confirmed with COVID-19. According to the rural municipality sources, the health condition of all infected is however normal.

Similarly, Rampur Municipality in the district is sealed off for a week after its employees contracted coronavirus.

The Rampur-based hospital is also sealed off until further notice after 28 health workers in the hospital are confirmed COVID-19.

According to hospital medical superintendent Dr BijayPariyar, the hospital has halted its all services except emergency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal