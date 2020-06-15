General

Government offices are operating in two shifts from today in line with the June 10 decision of the Council of Ministers.

Accordingly, the offices will be run from 8 am to 1 pm in the first shift and from 1 pm to 6pm in the second shift.

The government has decided to relax the lockdown to some extent and operate the government offices, banks, financial institutions, cooperative and insurance service in two shifts from today. The two shifts provision has been adopted so as to lessen the risk of COVID-19.

The offices to be operated in two shifts include the offices of the educational institutions, the non-governmental organisations and the private sector offices as well.

Similarly, public transport vehicles and the vehicles carrying employees and workers of offices providing private services can also be operated from today as per the ‘odd-even’ rule. The vehicles operating their services should strictly follow the health safety protocols.

Although the lockdown is relaxed, sectors not operating are teaching learning in school, international and domestic flights except the permitted ones, movement through the international border transits excepting the designated ones, all kinds of training, seminar, assemblies and gatherings, cinema halls, party palaces, entertainment venues as dance bars and pubs, public libraries, museums, zoo, spa, saloons and beauty parlour, swimming pool, shopping mall, group sports and play grounds, all types of places of worship and social gatherings and passenger carrying vehicles, where large number of people gather or have to be together.

Source: National News Agency Nepal