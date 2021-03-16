General

A training programme on positive thinking is conducted targeting the officials of Namobuddha Municipality and Roshi Rural Municipality in Kavre district. The three-day training programme initiated with an objective of developing positive thinking development would conclude today.

Joint Secretary of Government of Nepal Dr Bhishma Bhusal and renowned trainer Dr Raju Adhikari are the resource persons in the training event, which is attended by 30 officials from the two local levels.

Mayor of Namobuddha Municipality TP Sharma Timalsina said that the training programme was organised for the development of positivity on the officials.

He viewed that positive result is achievable only if the people’s representatives and officials establish cooperation with positive mindsets.

Since the officials have to bear stressful time during service delivery, such training would help reduce the level of stress, it is said.

The two local levels have planned to run such training programmes in partnership by targeting the people’s representatives and officials.

Source: National News Agency Nepal