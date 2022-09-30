General

The security officials of Nepal and India have agreed to make Nepal-India border security further effective. A two-day-long sixth annual coordination meeting between the Armed Police Force, Nepal (APF) and India’s Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was held in APF Headquarters in Kathmandu, the APF, Nepal said issuing a press statement on Thursday.

During the meeting concluded on Thursday, Inspector General of AFP, Nepal Raju Aryal and Director General of SSB Sujoy Lal Thaosen led the respective countries’ teams.

During the meeting, the two sides have agreed to make the border security further effective, control cross-border crimes and make borders more secure, while ensuring continued coordination and information exchange between the two security agencies.

Likewise, establishment of help desks in the border points would be continued as agreed, according to the APF, Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal