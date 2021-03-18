Key Issues

Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has stated that officials working in the quasi-judicial bodies should understand the principles, jurisprudence and function of the law.

Speaking at the start of 90-day training on law and justice organized for Joint secretary and under-secretary level civil servants under the Ministry here today, Minister Thapa shared that such training was essential to officials adding that it helps understand the spirit of the peace, security, safeguarding of government property, monitoring of developmental projects among others.

Prompt justice is the foundation of democracy therefore officials associated with quasi-judicial bodies should be aware of it, Minister Thapa added.

Addressing the event virtually, Minister Thapa said that the chief district officers had the dual roles in maintaining peace and security on the one hand and on the other hand taking quasi-judicial decisions therefore such training would be fruitful to them as well.

Source: National News Agency Nepal