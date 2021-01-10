General

After the success of the Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline project, the government is extending the pipeline from Amlekhgunj to Lothar of Chitwan. A study is now underway to materialize the 69-kilometers pipeline from Amlekhgunj to Chitwan, said Nepal coordinator in the Nepal-India Pipeline Joint Study Group, Birendra Goit.

The study will help to identify the method of extending the pipeline and the estimated cost. A joint task force to be formed following an understanding between the governments of Nepal and India will develop the detail project report.

Lothar in Chitwan will have a storage capacity of 100,000 kilolitre of petroleum.

The pipeline from Motihari of India to Amlekhgunj depot of Nepal Oil Corporation is being used to transport diesel and a study is now being carried to start transportation of petrol as well, using the same pipeline, said Chief of NOC Province-2, Bharat Regmi. For this two petrol tanks of 4.2 million litre capacity each are being constructed at the Amlekhgunj depot for storing petrol.

Petrol can be supplied at the rate of 300,000 to 400,000 litres per hour using the pipeline. Transportation of fuel using the pipeline has saved transportation cost, ended technical loss and helps maintain quality and control leakage, Regmi said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal