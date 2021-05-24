General

Okhaldhunga, the district in Province 1, reported the first death from COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.A 58-year-old woman of Siddhicharan municipality-11 succumbed to the virus today.

District Public Health Office Chief Suman Tiwari said the woman was confirmed contracting the SARS-Cov-2 virus on May 21 and was receiving the medical support at the Okhaldhunga Community Hospital since then. This is the first COVID-19-related death within the district, according to Tiwari.

Source: National News Agency Nepal