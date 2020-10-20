General

Chairmen of the ruling Nepal Communist Party KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' reached a four-point agreement to resolve the problem that has surfaced within the party in Karnali state. The two chairmen discussed the issue and came down to an agreement to resolve it, according to a press note issued today by Prime Minister Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa.

As per the agreement, Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi will annul the decision to remove Gulab Jung Shah from the post of Chief Whip of the parliamentary party and re-appoint him, the no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister will be withdrawn and other issues will be decided based on a consensus.

Press Coordinator of Chairman Dahal, Bishnu Sapkota, however, said that an agreement was reached to suggest the party's state committee and the state government to resolve both the issues. Prior to this, both the leaders had discussed the matter with party leaders of Karnali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal