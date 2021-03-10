Key Issues

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Prithivi Subba Gurung has said that the present government led by CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli will complete its full term. Speaking at the 5th foundation day celebrations of Pokhara metropolitan city here today, he said as the largest party in the parliament, UML has three options to form the government. The fourth option for Congress, Maoist and JSP to come together is a difficult one, he said.

He also argued that the Prime Minister need not seek a vote of confidence until the Maoist withdraws its support to the present government. If the Maoist withdraws its support to the federal government then it will be a big loss for it.

Mayor of Pokhara Man Bahadur GC said the metropolis was working to bring prosperity to the largest metropolis of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal