General

At a time when the ruling parties and some other political parties are working to forge an electoral alliance in the upcoming Federal and Provincial Assembly polls, the CPN (UML) Chairman, KP Sharma Oli, has said his party was ready to face such alliance in the upcoming polls.

Addressing a political event organised by the CPN (UML) at Kachankabal of Jhapa on Thursday, Chairman Oli said the UML would compete with the ruling parties' alliance and directed the party leaders and cadres to launch the election campaigns with high morale, carrying a winning psychology.

Likewise, Chairman Oli, who arrived in Jhapa this afternoon, is scheduled to stay here for three days. During his stay here, Oli would attend the party's programmes in Jhapa.

Three weeks ago, Oli had returned to Kathmandu after attending different programmes in the district for four days.

UML leader Hom Bahadur Thapa said Chairman Oli would address programmes in Birtamod, Gauradaha, Damak and other places as part of his election-centric programmes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal