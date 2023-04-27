General

CPN-UML chairperson and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has vented ire at the disruptive protestors who resorted to violent assaults against their peaceful activities.

He asserted that launching attacks and pelting stones in the name of identity was not politics but a disruptive policy.

Inaugurating the district convention delegates' council meeting hosted by CPN-UML district committee Ilam, today, Chair Oli urged the pro-identity forces to adopt peaceful way by shunning disrupting politics.

Also speaking on the occasion, UML Vice-Chairperson Subas Nembang claimed it was his party which fought for identity and inclusion in the country.

The pro-identity protestors had obstructed the movement of the UML leaders, including chair Oli along the Mechi Highway. They had staged protest and greeted UML leaders with black flags in Ilam bazaar.

Police had arrested nine protestors displaying black flags and staging demonstration against party leaders. The pro-identity activists had waged struggle against the naming of province-1 as Koshi province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal