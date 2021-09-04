General

CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has announced to make his party disciplined and unified.

Addressing a party cadres’ meet in Kathmandu today, Oli claimed to make his party the largest one by keeping it intact.

The former Prime Minister said that his party would form a government after the next election and the water from the Melamchi project would come only after that.

On the occasion, Oli said that UML would go for the election publicity campaigns to publicise the good jobs carried out during the Oli-led government.

Similarly, Oli said that UML would contest the poll against the ruling coalition without forming any electoral alliance.

Likewise, Oli said that there was no issue of border dispute between Nepal and China while arguing that formation of a panel in this regard was unnecessary.

He was of the statement that the UML-led government was toppled as the UML made wrong decisions while making candidates to them in the past.

Also speaking at the event, Oli informed the party cadres that he got slight fever after some tiring schedules.

Source: National News Agency Nepal