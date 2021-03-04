General

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said that the incumbent government has the support of majority number of parliamentarians in the House of Representatives.

Talking to media persons here today, Minister Poudel clarified that the incumbent government will continue to exist.

He further said that the incumbent government would not be toppled down even by registering the no- confidence motion and KP Sharma Oli-led government would exist for the remaining two years term.

General Secretary of the Nepal Communist Party, Poudel, blamed the Dahal-Nepal group for its involvement in forming a new government toppling down the around two-third majority government of communist party.

He argued that the efforts of Dahal-Nepal group would go in vain.

Minister Poudel said, "The leaders of Dahal-Nepal group have been offering leaders of other parties for prime minister. Their effort to make new government of non-communist by toppling down the incumbent government will go in vain."

He added, "People have given mandate to the NCP led by KP Sharma Oli to run the party and will again reward it with majority votes."

Source: National News Agency Nepal