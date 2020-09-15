Games, sports

Olympian and former national swimming champion Nayana Shakya has tested positive to Corona Virus. Her husband former basketball player Bikash Shahi and son Ibhan have also been infected.

Shakya shared this in the social media today. She had tested negative in the first test but the result in the second tests showed positive.

A PCR test had been carried out of the family after a shop keeper next to her home tested positive to the virus. A second test was carried out after, all three showed symptoms.

Shakya is currently in home isolation along with her husband and son. She has also appealed to all to exercise caution and remain safe.

National swimmer Shakya is a gold medalist in swimming in the 8th South Asian Games.

Source: National News Agency Nepal