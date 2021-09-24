Key Issues

The government of Nepal has decided to provide on-arrival visa to foreign tourists arriving Nepal from 122 countries in the world.

However, such visas will not be granted to those coming to Nepal from conflict-torn countries. The Department of Immigration will provide on-arrival visas at the Tribhuvan International Airport but in the case of tourists arriving from conflict-ridden countries, they must obtain visa from the diplomatic missions.

The Department has clarified those arriving from Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Cameron, Somalia, Liberia, Ethiopia, Iraq, Palestine, Afghanistan and Syria will not be granted on-arrival visas.

Citizens from these countries must obtain travel permit from the diplomatic agencies if they want to travel to Nepal. All tourists coming from countries entitled to on-arrival visas must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and must submit a negative COVID-19 test result obtained within 72 hours of checking at the airport to fly to Nepal. Same rule would apply for those arriving Nepal via land, the Department said.

As for the mountaineers or trekkers, they must show a copy of permit for mountaineering or trekking and must produce evidence of booking hotel here.

This new provision has been put in place as per the cabinet decision of September 21. For the children below 5 years, they may not need vaccination card nor COVID-199 test report, the Department shared, adding that other arrangements in case of those above 5 years and below 18 years will be applicable equal to the Nepali or foreign citizen.

Source: National News Agency Nepal