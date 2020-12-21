Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Devkota Park situated nearby the Kakadvitta check point in Jhapa district has got a new identity lately. It was once notorious hangout of narcotic drug users. Now it’s a popular junction for the locals.

The park is named after 'Maha Kavi' (Great Poet) of Nepali literature Laxmi Prasad Devkota. It has a life-size statue of Devkota and features swing, seesaw, mini rail among others infrastructures that draw around 100 children to the park on a daily basis.

The park which remained closed since the mid-April this year due to COVID-19 pandemic has been opened after Tihar festival. Youth leader Bal Krishna Thapa has been leading the beautification and conservation of the park.

Local municipality, State Government and Nepal Tourism Board have begun extending financial support amounting to over Rs 2.8 million to further streamline the park.

A library and coffee centre will come into operation inside the park soon, shared Devkota Construction Management Committee Chairperson Balkrishna Thapa.

Thapa explained, "The Park was once a hangout for drug abusers. Since the local youths shouldered the responsibilities of beautifying the park and managing it, the Park has got a facelift and a new identity."

According to him, the Park has been converted into a popular open space for the locals to stroll, play and sit in the lush greenery the park offers amid the concrete buildings in the surrounding.

The visitors below 12 years should pay Rs 10 as an entrance fee. The attendants of the children are allowed entry free of cost.

Source: National News Agency Nepal