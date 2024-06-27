One arrested for duping girl for marriage in China



Kathmandu: Nepal Police has arrested a person on the charge of taking a woman hostage after taking her to China in the pretext of marrying a Chinese citizen.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau arrested 31-year-old Sundari Rai of Udayapur Triyuga Municipality-1 Jogidah on the charge of trafficking women to China.

Superintendent of Police Gautam Mishra of the Bureau shared that the victim woman was taken hostage by a Chinese citizen after marrying her and taking her to China on a visit visa.

However, investigation found that the Chinese citizen had sold the victim woman for Rs 150,000. Accused Rai contacted the victim woman through Facebook Messenger and invited her to meet with a Chinese man to get married.

SP Mishra said that it was revealed that the Chinese held the victim women hostage at home and subjected her to physical and human torture. The Nepali Embassy in China arranged for the victim to be rescued and returned her to Nepal.

Police arrested Rai after the victim came to Nepal and filed a complain

t against her. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal