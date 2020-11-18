General

Police have arrested a person on the charge of raping a girl. Suresh Lohar, 23, of Tajakot rural municipality-2 in Humla district was arrested on Tuesday for raping a 14-year-old girl of Chandragiri municipality-2.

Chief of the Metropolitan Police Circle, Thankot, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghanshyam Shrestha, said that Lohar raped the girl on November 16 calling her at the huts constructed at the land of Arjun Subedi located at Basundole.

Investigation into the case was underway, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal