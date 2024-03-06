Contact Us

One arrested with counterfeit Thai currency

Kathmandu: A Pakistani citizen has been arrested with counterfeit Thai baht from Thamel, Kathmandu Metropolitan City. Nepal Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Bhim Prasad Dhakal told RSS that the police arrested 34-year-old Sherdaz Khan, a permanent resident of Karachi, Pakistan, along with 14 Thai baht notes of 1,000 denomination. Khan was arrested by security personnel in plain clothes on Tuesday as he tried to exchange the currency notes at Garima Bikas Bank in Thamel. Source: National News Agency Nepal

