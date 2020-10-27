Health & Safety

One additional coronavirus-related death ahs been reported in Chitwan. A 54-year-old man of Gaindakot municipality-2 in Nawalpur district died at Bharatpur-based Chitwan Medical College.

Hospital’s Director Dr Dayaram Lamsal shared that the person who was admitted to the hospital after complaining of respiratory complications on October 19 breathed his last at 5.26 PM today.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 20. After witnessing worsening health situation, he was treated at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on ventilator’s support. The deceased was a diabetic patient. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal