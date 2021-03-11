General

At least a person died and 10 others sustained injuries after a microbus met with an accident at Duikuna in Dailekh district along the Karnali Highway this morning.

The microbus (Karnali Province 02001 Kha 247) coming to Surkhet from Kalikot district met with the accident this morning at Aathbis Municipality-1.

Police said that the deceased is 37-year-old Dipendra Bahadur Shahi of Shuva Kalika Rural Municipality in the district.

Seriously injured seven persons are sent to Surkhet in ambulances for further treatment while three persons are receiving treatment at a local medical centre.

The vehicle fell some 50 metres off the road. A total of 15 passengers from Kalikot district were travelling in the microbus. Further details about the mishap are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal