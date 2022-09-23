General

A person died one the spot and five others were seriously injured in a road accident happened last night at Timla village of Api Himal Rural Municipality-5 in Darchula district.

The deceased is 18-year-old Dinesh Singh Dhami of Api Himal Rural Municipality-6, Rural Municipality Chairman Bhagat Singh Thekre confirmed.

The jeep (Ma 1 Jha 233) fell some 200 metres of the road on its way to Makarigad of Api Himal from Latinath of Marma Rural Municipality.

Altogether nine persons were travelling by the jeep. Three persons are rescued from police personnel and local residents.

Five others are receiving treatment at Latinath Health Post, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal