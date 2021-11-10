General

A person died and five others were injured when a Kathmandu-bound bus from Helambu in Sindhupalchowk district met with an accident today at Ichowk at Helambu.

The deceased has been identified as Pasang Tamang, 55, of Palchowk, Helambu-3 from Sindhupalchowk district, according to the Area Police Office, Helambu.

Similarly, injured in the accident are Anuj Tamang of Helambu-6, Pasang Dorje, Sajan Tamang and Jangbu Tamang from the same place. Ayush Pandit of Helambu-7 also sustained injury in the accident, assistance police inspector Sunil Thapa said.

The ill-fated bus (Ba 4 Kha 5815) met with the accident due to brake failure, police said adding that further investigation into the accident was launched impounding the vehicle.

Source: National News Agency Nepal