General

A 19-year-old lady died and 22 students have sustained injuries after a school bus met with an accident in Dang district today.

Chief of Area Police Office, Tulsipur, Shiva Bahadur Singh said that the bus (Ra 1Ka 433) carrying students of Tulsipur-based Gyan Joyti Secondary School got an accident at Saraiyadanda in Tuslipur Sub-Metropolitan-15, killing Samjhana KC.

Among the injured students, five have been sent to Kohalpur Teaching Hospital while 17 others are receiving treatment at Rapti Provincial Hospital in Tulsipur.

The bus was heading to Tuslipur area this morning by carrying the students of grade 11 and 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal