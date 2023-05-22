General

A woman was killed and two others went missing, in an avalanche, yesterday, in Bajhang district, in far-western Nepal.

Five people, who went uphill, searching for yarsagumba, a caterpillar fungus, was hit by the avalanche, at around 10:00 a.m. local time. Two were recused alive by locals, and the dead body of a woman was uncovered.

“Two are still missing. A joint team of the Armed Police Force and Nepal Police have been deployed for the search and rescue,” Satya Kumari Joshi, the assistant chief district officer, told Xinhua.

This is the third similar incident in Nepal this month. Seven pickers of yarsagumba were killed in two avalanches, in two districts early this month.

Source: Nam News Network (NNN)