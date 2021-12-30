General

A person died and two others were injured when a speedy car en route to Kathmandu from Bhaktapur met with an accident.

The accident took place when the Kathmandu-bound car (Ba 4 Cha 576) hit road divider at Madhyapurthimi municipality-4, Chardobato.

Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) at Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur, Raju Pandey confirmed that Abhishek Shah, 22, of Dhanusha sub-metropolis-15, currently living in Kathmandu Metropolis, Shantinagar, died when the car he was travelling stroke another taxi.

Immediately after the accident, three injured, including Shah were taken to Madhyapur Hospital. He was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

Car driver Sabin Ghising, 25, of Kamalamai municipality-12, sustained critical injuries in the mishap. He is being treated at Madhyapur Hospital. Another injured returned home after minor treatment at the hospital. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal