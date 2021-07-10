General

A dispute that began over alleged duping in the name of foreign employment has led to the unfortunate death of a person. Daud Miyan,58, a resident of Lalpatti in Khadak municipality-9 died in the fatal incident that took place on Friday.

A quarrel had started on Thursday after the alleged victim side of the foreign employment scam sought return of money used to send their kin for foreign employment, and who was not provided the job that was earlier agreed upon. The quarrel took an ugly turn and Miyan was hit on the head by a wooden stick. Seriously injured in the incident, Miyan died a day later during treatment at the Chinnamasta hospital in Rajbiraj, according to District Police Office DSP Madhav Prasad Kafley.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the alleged incident of murder, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal