A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them at the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar, 26, of Tinpatan rural municipality-1 in Sindhuli district. According to the District Police Office, Mahottari, identity of the pillion rider is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Bista shared that the accident took place when the oil tanker (Na 7 Kha 3521) heding towards s west from east hit the motorcycle (Ga 1 Pa 5321) heading towards Highway from a nearby petrol pump.

Critically injured motorcyclist was rushed to the nearest hospital where he breathed his last during the treatment, informed DSP Bista.

The dead body has been sent to Provincial Hospital in Janakpur for post-mortem. Police have arrested the tanker driver and impounded the vehicle for further investigation into the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal