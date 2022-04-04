General

A man died in a tiger attack at Chitwan National Park. The deceased has been identified as Suresh BK, 39, of Madi municipality-9, Bandarjhula, shared CNP's information officer Ganesh Prasad Tiwari.

The tiger had bounced on BK at CNP's Dhovan Buffer Community Forest of Bharatpur metropolis-23 on Sunday evening.

Information Officer Tiwari further shared that the tiger had attacked BK while he was on the way to collect grass. BK died on the spot in tiger's attack.

According to CNP sources, BK's dead body was found at nearby Hariyali Community Forest. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal