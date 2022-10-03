General

A person died when an avalanche took place again at base camp of Mt. Manaslu in Gorkha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dawa Tshering Sherpa, 35, of Taplejung. The avalanche had hit Manaslu base camp II and III on Monday morning.

Three out of four people trapped in the avalanche come in contact immediately after the incident, said Chief of the District Police Office, Superintendent of Police Kedar Khanal.

Search for missing Sherpa was carried out and he was found dead in course of search operation, added SP Khanal. Sherpa’s body was airlifted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for postmortem. The body would be handed over to Sherpa’s relatives after the postmortem, shared Gorkha Police.

The avalanche on Sunday morning had also hit Manaslu base camp II.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS