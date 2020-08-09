Health & Safety

A man has died in Pokhara due to Corona Virus, the first death to the virus in Kaski district. The 62-year-old of Pokhara metropolis-19 died in course of treatment last night.

The man was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of the ‘COVID treatment centre’ of Western regional hospital since August 1. Also suffering from diabetes, the man died during treatment at 11:35 pm, said Director of Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences Dr Arjun Acharya. So far three people have died of Corona Virus while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of them two were from Syangja.

Source: National News Agency Nepal