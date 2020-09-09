Health & Safety, medical

A 64-year-old man of Devchuli municipality-1 in Nawalpur died of coronavirus infection while undergoing treatment at Chitwan COVID Hospital last evening.

According to the Gandaki State Health Directorate, the infected breathed his last at 5.30 pm on Wednesday. He was shifted to the intensive care unit of the hospital after his condition further worsened with respiratory complications. He has been undergoing a dialysis process for the past couple of months due to complications in kidney functions.

With this, the death toll from coronavirus infection has reached 22 in the Gandaki State.

Meanwhile, the directorate has confirmed the virus infection among nine in Pokhara (Kaski) and one each in Baglung and Nawalparasi this morning. The infection cases have jumped to 2,672 in Gandaki as of now, said spokesperson of Gandaki state corona prevention and control programme, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

Of 52,329 PCR tests in Gandaki, 50,657 people have tested negative for the virus. Among the infected, 1,804 have discharged from hospitals after recovery. Number of active infection cases is 846 according to the directorate. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal