A woman died of COVID-19 here last night. The 65-year-old woman from Janakpur Sub-Metropolis breathed her last while receiving treatment at Province Hospital, Janakpur.

Information to this was shared by Officiating Director at Province Health Directorate, Bijay Kumar Jha.

The woman was admitted to the hospital last Friday after she suffered respiratory problem all of a sudden. She was also suffering from asthma, sugar and high blood pressure, Jha added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal