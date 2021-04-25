General

A 45-year-old man has died of Corona Virus infection in Gulmi last night. The 45-year-old of Hardineta in Chatrakota rural municipality died at his home before he could be taken to the hospital.

The man had returned from India and underwent a test after suffering from minor fever on Friday. He tested positive and experienced difficulty in breathing all of a sudden on Saturday night. As preparations were being made to take him to Palpa, he passed away, the family sources said.

Two people have already died since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. Lastly, 39 people tested positive including people between 22 to 55 years of age, the District COVID-19 crisis management centre, Gulmi said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal