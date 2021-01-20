General

A person died and two others were injured in a road accident at Rapti municipality-5 in east Chitwan.

Chandra Bahadur Shrestha, 45, of Khotang died in the accident that took place when a bus and a truck collided with each other in the area nearby Kalika Petrol Pump last night.

According to the District Police Office Chitwan spokesperson DSP Surya Bahadur Thapa, a truck (Na 7 Kha 2111) en route to Kakadbhitta from Kathmandu and a truck (Na 6 Kha 4281) coming from opposite direction collided with each other.

Critically injured bus driver Shrestha died on the way to a hospital. Other injured are bus helper Binod Sharma Sangraula, 49, of Rautahat Chapur-4 and truck helper Sunil Kumar Sah of Jeetpur-Simara sub-metropolis-23 of Bara.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College (Old). According to the hospital sources, their condition is medium. Police said that all 15 passengers of the bus are safe.

Truck driver has been kept under control of the Bhandara Area Police Office. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal