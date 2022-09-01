General

A person died while crossing a rivulet at Tripurasundari Rural Municipality-4, Busundole in Sindhupalchowk on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amit Dhami.

Deputy Superintendant of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office, Shiva Budhathoki informed that Dhami died when the landslide with boulder hit him in course of crossing the rivulet. He was returning to home along with his mother and sister from maternal uncle's home after Teej celebrations.

His mother and sister however remained unaffected. Locals have been bearing the brunt of absence of bridge over the rivulet.

Local said there was high risk for the students and local residents coming from Mulabari to cross the rivulet in the rainy season. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal