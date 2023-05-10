General

A court here today awarded ten years rigorous imprisonment to a man for killing resident of Kushumpura village under Patiya upazila of the district in 1988.

The Judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal Court Md Halimullah delivered the verdict today in presence of the accused Abu Tayub alias Bachiya. The court also fined the convict amounting Taka 10,000, in default, he will have to suffer another one year imprisonment.

The prosecution story in brief is that the convict beaten to death one Md Kanchon Mia at Kushumpura area over a previous enmity around 12.30 am on September 27 in 1988.

Victim's son Mohammad Ismail filed a murder case with Patiya thana against the convicted person on September 28, 1988.

Police submitted the charge-sheet against him on August 15 in 1990 while the court framed charge against the accused on March 29, 2002. The court also examined 11 prosecution witnesses out of 14 during the trial.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha