One gets life-term in drugs case in Chapainawabganj

A court here on Tuesday afternoon sentenced one person to life-term imprisonment and also fined him of Taka 10,000 three months more to suffer in jail, in default.

The convicted person was Ruhul Amin, 35, son of late Sadequl Islam of Sonamasjid Shialmara village under Shibganj upazila in the district.

Additional District and Session Judge Md Rabiul Islam gave the verdict in presence of the convict.

According to the prosecution story, a patrol team of 59 battalion of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) conducted a raid in Baliadighi area under Shahbajpur union in Shibganj upazila and arrested Ruhul Amin with 950 grams of heroin on September 21, 2021.

Habildar Md Abdul Alim of BGB filed a case against Ruhul Amin with Shibganj police station on the same day.

Investigating officer of the case sub-inspector Mohammad Rafiqul Islam submitted charge sheet to the court against Ruhul Amin on October 22, 2021.

After hearing the witnesses the court handed down the punishment, the court sources said.

Source: Bangladesh

Sangbad Sangstha