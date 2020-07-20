General

A person has died after he was buried by landslide at Gagalphedi, KageshworiManohara municipality-1 in Kathmandu on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as 22-year-old NawarajGurung. The landslide took pace at Satghatte in Gagalphedi.

According to Deputy Superintendent at Metropolitan Police Circle Bouddha, NabinKarki, Gurung was among the eight persons who were around the area and he had reportedly gone to the bush near the rivulet when the disaster happened. The body has been taken to TU Teaching hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Source: National News Agency Nepal