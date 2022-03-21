General

One person has been killed and five others injured in a road accident involving a truck in Baitadi district.

The deceased who died in the accident that took place last night has been identified as Durga Chand, 25, of Surnaya Rural Municipality-3, said Chief of Patan Area Police Office, Inspector Rajesh Shahi. A mini truck (Se 1 Kha 1242) met with an accident at Patan Municipality-6 on the Dasharath Chandra Highway.

Chand, who was critically injured in the accident, died while undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital.

The injured have been identified as Madhavi Chand, 35, Basanti Bhatt, 35, Kalawati Bhatt, 33, Bimala Chand, 28, and Parbati Bista, 23, of Surnaya Rural Municipaliy-3. Madhavi, Basanti and Kalawati are undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hospital and Bimala and Parvati at Patan Primary Health Center.

The mini truck carrying red mud from Patan overturned after hitting a roadside drain. Driver of the truck Birendra Khatri of Patan Municipality-4 fled following the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal