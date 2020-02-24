General

A person died and four others were injured when a truck hit several vehicles after suffering a brake failure at Kalanki this evening.

The deceased has been identified as Shumsher Gurung, 33, of Chitwan, currently living in Gonggabu, Kathmandu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Kalimati, Rugam Kunwar, said that the accident took place when the truck (Na 6 Kha 2871) coming towards Kalanki from Thankot hit nine vehicles.

The injured have been taken to National Trauma Centre for treatment. Police have arrested the truck driver and impounded the vehicle for necessary action.

Source: National News Agency Nepal