A person was killed after being attacked by an elephant at Mechinagar of Jhapa. The District Police, Jhapa identified the deceased as Shyam Rai, 45, of Mechinagar 9.

As the police said, a wild elephant from the local Magurmadhi Community Forest entered the village at around 12:30 am of Tuesday and it had attacked Rai as he was trying to chase it away. Severely injured Rai breathed his last at 2:15 am in course of treatment at the Mechi Provincial Hospital, Bhadrapur.

Police with the help of locals drove the tusker away to the forest.

Source: National News Agency Nepal