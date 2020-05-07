legal-Judicial

A woman was killed in elephant attack in Saptari district today. The deceased has been identified as Janaki Magar, 38, of Shambhunath Municipality-2.

The elephant from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve had attacked Magar, said a local Raju Jaiswal. The lifeless body of the woman has been brought at Rajbiraj-based Gajendra Narayan Singh Sagarmatha Hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died on the spot in a road accident at Agnisair Krishnabaran Rural Municipality-2 of Saptari district today. The deceased has been identified as Bikram Sardar, 23, of the same rural municipality. The accident took place when a motorcycle (Sa 8 Pa 5629) collided with a truck (Na 3 Kha 6126) parked in front of a garage for the maintenance.

Similarly, pillion rider Tarun sardar, 26, of the same place was injured in the incident and he has been taken to Neuro Hospital, Biratnagar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal