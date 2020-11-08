General

One person died in a road accident that took place in Baitedi last night. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Bir Bahadur Kunwar of Kafalkot in Dogadakedar rural municipality-2, according to chief of Baitedi police DSP Narayan Prasad Adhikari.

The accident took place when a Jeep (Ga. 1 Ja. 5192) heading towards Kafalkot from Sillegada fell some 40 meters below the road. The Jeep driver 23-year-old Dipak Chand of Srikot in Dogadakedar-3 was injured in the incident. He is undergoing treatment at District Hospital. Only two people were travelling in the jeep.

The reason behind the accident is not yet known. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal