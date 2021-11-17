General

A person died when a jeep knocked him in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-9 along the East-West Highway, last night.

The accident took place when the Hetauda-bound Bolero jeep (Na 3 Cha 1193) from Pathalaiya hit a motorbike (Na 34 Pa 6044) coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased has been identified as Abiral Rijal, 24, of Kailash Rural Municipality-4, Kalikatar of Makawanpur, shared police spokesperson Jayashwor Rimal.

Critically injured Rimal died while undergoing treatment at Hetauda Hospital. His lifeless body ahs been kept at the same hospital for post-mortem. Investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal